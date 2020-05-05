Rollins Inc. [NYSE: ROL] opened at $39.94 and closed at $40.00 a share within trading session on 05/04/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.70% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $40.68.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Rollins Inc. [NYSE: ROL] had 1.14 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.55M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.47%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.38%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 30.72 during that period and ROL managed to take a rebound to 40.94 in the last 52 weeks.

Rollins Inc. [NYSE:ROL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Rollins Inc. [ROL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ROL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $40.68, with the high estimate being $38.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rollins Inc. [ROL] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Rollins Inc. [ROL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rollins Inc. [ROL] sitting at 13.00% and its Gross Margin at 50.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.94. Its Return on Equity is 25.50%, and its Return on Assets is 11.50%. These metrics all suggest that Rollins Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rollins Inc. [ROL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Rollins Inc. [ROL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.12 and P/E Ratio of 65.83. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Rollins Inc. [ROL] has 327.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.72 to 40.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.38, which indicates that it is 3.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rollins Inc. [ROL] a Reliable Buy?

Rollins Inc. [ROL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.