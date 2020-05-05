RumbleON Inc. [NASDAQ: RMBL] shares went lower by -8.41% from its previous closing of 0.41, now trading at the price of $0.38, also subtracting -0.03 points. Is RMBL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.54 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of RMBL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 42.71M float and a 15.28% run over in the last seven days. RMBL share price has been hovering between 5.39 and 0.15 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

RumbleON Inc. [NASDAQ:RMBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to RumbleON Inc. [RMBL], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RMBL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.38, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of RumbleON Inc. [RMBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] sitting at -4.00% and its Gross Margin at 6.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] has 49.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 5.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 153.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] a Reliable Buy?

RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.