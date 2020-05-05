Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE: SEE] opened at $27.91 and closed at $28.22 a share within trading session on 05/04/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.58% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $27.21.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE: SEE] had 1.82 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.85M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.13%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.40%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 17.06 during that period and SEE managed to take a rebound to 45.86 in the last 52 weeks.

Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE:SEE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Sealed Air Corporation [SEE], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SEE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $27.21, with the high estimate being $46.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $31.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.89.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] sitting at 11.70% and its Gross Margin at 32.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.08. Its Return on Equity is -92.60%, and its Return on Assets is 4.80%. These metrics suggest that this Sealed Air Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 105.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] has 157.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.06 to 45.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 4.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] a Reliable Buy?

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.