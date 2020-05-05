Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company has a current value of $19.85 after SIX shares went down by -3.73% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Cyclical stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SIX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.89, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] sitting at 28.50% and its Gross Margin at 91.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.34. Its Return on Equity is -22.20%, and its Return on Assets is 5.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SIX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 140.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] has 84.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.75 to 59.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 126.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.21, which indicates that it is 10.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.