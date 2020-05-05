Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] opened at $98.20 and closed at $99.61 a share within trading session on 05/04/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.91% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $105.50.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] had 3.14 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.74M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.55%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.18%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 66.29 during that period and SWKS managed to take a rebound to 128.48 in the last 52 weeks.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:SWKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SWKS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $105.56, with the high estimate being $140.00, the low estimate being $83.00 and the median estimate amounting to $111.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $99.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] is sitting at 4.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] sitting at 27.50% and its Gross Margin at 47.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.00. These measurements indicate that Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.77. Its Return on Equity is 19.90%, and its Return on Assets is 16.90%. These metrics all suggest that Skyworks Solutions Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.58. Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.89 and P/E Ratio of 22.09. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] has 178.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.29 to 128.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 3.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.