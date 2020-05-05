Synchrony Financial [SYF] took an upward turn with a change of 1.44%, trading at the price of $18.69 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.72 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Synchrony Financial shares have an average trading volume of 10.73M shares for that time period. SYF monthly volatility recorded 7.31%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.89%. PS value for SYF stocks is 0.61 with PB recorded at 0.99.

Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Synchrony Financial [SYF] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Synchrony Financial [SYF] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Synchrony Financial [SYF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synchrony Financial [SYF] sitting at 61.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.60. These measurements indicate that Synchrony Financial [SYF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.81. Its Return on Equity is 21.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SYF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 109.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.70 and P/E Ratio of 4.21. These metrics all suggest that Synchrony Financial is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] has 624.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.15 to 38.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 5.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synchrony Financial [SYF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synchrony Financial [SYF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.