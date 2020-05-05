T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] gained by 7.77% on the last trading session, reaching $0.58 price per share at the time. T2 Biosystems Inc. represents 120.59M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 70.07M with the latest information.

The T2 Biosystems Inc. traded at the price of $0.58 with 5.24 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TTOO shares recorded 11.21M.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTOO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.58, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $1.10 and the median estimate amounting to $2.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 366.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 164.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] has 120.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 70.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 3.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 147.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 8.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.