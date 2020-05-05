Texas Roadhouse Inc. [NASDAQ: TXRH] shares went higher by 3.25% from its previous closing of 44.86, now trading at the price of $46.32, also adding 1.46 points. Is TXRH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.65 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TXRH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 64.89M float and a -7.17% run over in the last seven days. TXRH share price has been hovering between 72.49 and 25.15 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [NASDAQ:TXRH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TXRH an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $46.32, with the high estimate being $80.00, the low estimate being $28.50 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] is sitting at 3.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.44.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] sitting at 7.70% and its Gross Margin at 67.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.52. Its Return on Equity is 19.00%, and its Return on Assets is 9.10%. These metrics all suggest that Texas Roadhouse Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 58.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.67 and P/E Ratio of 18.86. These metrics all suggest that Texas Roadhouse Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] has 72.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.15 to 72.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 6.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.