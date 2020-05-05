The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ: CAKE] dipped by -0.55% on the last trading session, reaching $20.02 price per share at the time. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated represents 50.34M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.01B with the latest information.

The The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated traded at the price of $20.02 with 2.33 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CAKE shares recorded 2.99M.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ:CAKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CAKE an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.02, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] is sitting at 3.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] sitting at 4.20% and its Gross Margin at 77.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.27. Its Return on Equity is 23.30%, and its Return on Assets is 5.40%. These metrics all suggest that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 281.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 258.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.91 and P/E Ratio of 7.01. These metrics all suggest that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has 50.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.52 to 51.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 10.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.