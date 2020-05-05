The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] stock went up by 1.73% or 0.11 points up from its previous closing price of 6.36. The stock reached $6.47 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, GT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -12.88% in the period of the last 7 days.

GT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $6.83, at one point touching $6.29. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -64.61%. The 52-week high currently stands at 18.28 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -65.43% after the recent low of 4.09.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.48, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] sitting at 0.90% and its Gross Margin at 20.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.15. Its Return on Equity is -19.80%, and its Return on Assets is -4.90%. These metrics suggest that this The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 150.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 124.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.00.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has 251.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.09 to 18.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.02, which indicates that it is 8.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] a Reliable Buy?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.