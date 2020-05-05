The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] took an upward turn with a change of 1.31%, trading at the price of $33.14 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.03 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares have an average trading volume of 1.30M shares for that time period. LSXMA monthly volatility recorded 6.17%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.87%. PS value for LSXMA stocks is 2.68 with PB recorded at 0.98.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [NASDAQ:LSXMA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LSXMA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.14, with the high estimate being $63.00, the low estimate being $33.00 and the median estimate amounting to $47.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] sitting at 22.30% and its Gross Margin at 57.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] has 584.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.54 to 51.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 4.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] a Reliable Buy?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.