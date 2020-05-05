Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TTNP] opened at $0.2462 and closed at $0.25 a share within trading session on 05/04/20. That means that the stock gained by 21.81% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.31.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TTNP] had 21.34 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 11.18M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.81%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.72%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.14 during that period and TTNP managed to take a rebound to 1.96 in the last 52 weeks.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TTNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 64.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -197.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -202.93. Its Return on Assets is -199.30%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 309.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 290.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.21. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.77.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] has 96.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 1.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 7.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.