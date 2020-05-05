Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] gained by 4.05% on the last trading session, reaching $57.56 price per share at the time. Tyson Foods Inc. represents 378.30M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 20.93B with the latest information.

The Tyson Foods Inc. traded at the price of $57.56 with 3.03 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TSN shares recorded 3.98M.

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TSN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $57.38, with the high estimate being $94.00, the low estimate being $57.00 and the median estimate amounting to $70.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $55.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] sitting at 6.70% and its Gross Margin at 11.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.05. Its Return on Equity is 14.50%, and its Return on Assets is 6.10%. These metrics all suggest that Tyson Foods Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 69.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.17 and P/E Ratio of 10.83. These metrics all suggest that Tyson Foods Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has 378.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.57 to 94.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 4.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.