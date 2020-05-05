Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] took an upward turn with a change of 3.67%, trading at the price of $28.42 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 9.63 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Uber Technologies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 40.03M shares for that time period. UBER monthly volatility recorded 6.35%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.76%. PS value for UBER stocks is 3.57 with PB recorded at 3.39.

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UBER an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.44, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] is sitting at 4.68. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.66.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] sitting at -57.60% and its Gross Margin at 32.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -60.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -43.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -45.23. Its Return on Equity is -92.60%, and its Return on Assets is -28.50%. These metrics suggest that this Uber Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 54.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.60.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has 1.84B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 50.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.71 to 47.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 107.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] a Reliable Buy?

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.