Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] shares went lower by -1.16% from its previous closing of 156.64, now trading at the price of $154.82, also subtracting -1.82 points. Is UNP stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.13 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of UNP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 677.31M float and a -2.60% run over in the last seven days. UNP share price has been hovering between 188.96 and 105.08 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Union Pacific Corporation [UNP], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give UNP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $154.82, with the high estimate being $185.00, the low estimate being $125.00 and the median estimate amounting to $167.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $156.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] sitting at 40.50% and its Gross Margin at 80.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.80. These measurements indicate that Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.95. Its Return on Equity is 34.10%, and its Return on Assets is 9.70%. These metrics all suggest that Union Pacific Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 149.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 140.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.83 and P/E Ratio of 18.00. These metrics all suggest that Union Pacific Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has 692.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 107.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 105.08 to 188.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 2.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.