The share price of US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] inclined by $19.94, presently trading at $18.72. The company’s shares saw 125.05% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 8.32 recorded on 05/04/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as USFD fall by -1.87% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 22.77 compared to -2.65 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 31.88%, while additionally dropping -45.34% during the last 12 months. US Foods Holding Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $33.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 14.78% increase from the current trading price.

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give USFD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.69, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] sitting at 2.70% and its Gross Margin at 17.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.13. Its Return on Equity is 11.00%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates USFD financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 138.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 127.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.09 and P/E Ratio of 10.66. These metrics all suggest that US Foods Holding Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has 243.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.32 to 43.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 125.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 6.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.