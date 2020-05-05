Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] saw a change by 1.85% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $64.84. The company is holding 439.55M shares with keeping 407.13M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 109.15% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -36.43% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -24.96%, trading +110.08% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 439.55M shares valued at 2.75 million were bought and sold.

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give VLO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $64.86, with the high estimate being $91.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $70.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $63.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] is sitting at 4.77. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.91.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] sitting at 1.20% and its Gross Margin at 4.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.73. Its Return on Equity is 2.00%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics suggest that this Valero Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.11. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 46.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.99 and P/E Ratio of 66.29. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has 439.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.00 to 101.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 109.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.97, which indicates that it is 7.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation [VLO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.