Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] stock went up by 0.59% or 0.33 points up from its previous closing price of 56.24. The stock reached $56.57 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, VZ share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.72% in the period of the last 7 days.

VZ had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $57.03, at one point touching $55.80. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -9.08%. The 52-week high currently stands at 62.22 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -1.75% after the recent low of 48.84.

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] is sitting at 3.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.73.

Fundamental Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] sitting at 19.20% and its Gross Margin at 58.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00. These measurements indicate that Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has 4.18B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 235.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.84 to 62.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 1.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.