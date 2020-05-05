Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] took an upward turn with a change of 2.56%, trading at the price of $8.82 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.89 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Viper Energy Partners LP shares have an average trading volume of 1.48M shares for that time period. VNOM monthly volatility recorded 10.31%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.78%. PS value for VNOM stocks is 2.11 with PB recorded at 0.61.

Viper Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ:VNOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VNOM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.97, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] is sitting at 4.69. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.65.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] sitting at 64.90% and its Gross Margin at 93.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.50. These measurements indicate that Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.75. Its Return on Equity is 5.60%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VNOM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 63.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.44 and P/E Ratio of 11.12. These metrics all suggest that Viper Energy Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] has 73.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 629.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.98 to 33.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.21, which indicates that it is 9.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.