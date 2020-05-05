Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: VG] opened at $8.01 and closed at $8.09 a share within trading session on 05/04/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.93% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $8.57.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: VG] had 3.1 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.29M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.76%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.23%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.18 during that period and VG managed to take a rebound to 13.75 in the last 52 weeks.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:VG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.57, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.54.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] sitting at 0.60% and its Gross Margin at 57.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.81. Its Return on Equity is -3.60%, and its Return on Assets is -1.40%. These metrics suggest that this Vonage Holdings Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 97.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.30.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] has 253.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.18 to 13.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.49, which indicates that it is 4.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] a Reliable Buy?

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.