WEC Energy Group Inc. [NYSE: WEC] shares went higher by 0.57% from its previous closing of 88.46, now trading at the price of $88.96, also adding 0.5 points. Is WEC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.64 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WEC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 314.88M float and a -2.80% run over in the last seven days. WEC share price has been hovering between 109.53 and 68.01 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

WEC Energy Group Inc. [NYSE:WEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WEC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $88.96, with the high estimate being $103.00, the low estimate being $79.00 and the median estimate amounting to $92.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] is sitting at 2.89. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.11.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] sitting at 20.40% and its Gross Margin at 64.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10. These measurements indicate that WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.51. Its Return on Equity is 11.30%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WEC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 126.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 111.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.45 and P/E Ratio of 24.18. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has 322.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.01 to 109.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.21, which indicates that it is 3.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.