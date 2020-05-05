Welbilt Inc. [WBT] took an upward turn with a change of 20.27%, trading at the price of $5.72 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.88 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Welbilt Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.55M shares for that time period. WBT monthly volatility recorded 10.56%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.17%. PS value for WBT stocks is 0.44 with PB recorded at 2.66.

Welbilt Inc. [NYSE:WBT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Welbilt Inc. [WBT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WBT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.75, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Welbilt Inc. [WBT] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Welbilt Inc. [WBT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Welbilt Inc. [WBT] sitting at 10.90% and its Gross Margin at 35.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50. Its Return on Equity is 25.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WBT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Welbilt Inc. [WBT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 570.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 566.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41.

Welbilt Inc. [WBT] has 148.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 707.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.17 to 19.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 80.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.92, which indicates that it is 11.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Welbilt Inc. [WBT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Welbilt Inc. [WBT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.