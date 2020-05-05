Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] saw a change by -1.28% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $27.00. The company is holding 4.31B shares with keeping 4.08B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 7.55% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -50.68% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -44.40%, trading +7.41% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 4.31B shares valued at 20.52 million were bought and sold.

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is sitting at 2.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.90.

Fundamental Analysis of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] sitting at 72.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.10. These measurements indicate that Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.15. Its Return on Equity is 12.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WFC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 180.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 116.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.98 and P/E Ratio of 9.56. These metrics all suggest that Wells Fargo & Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has 4.31B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 117.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.10 to 54.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 3.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.