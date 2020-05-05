WestRock Company [NYSE: WRK] dipped by -13.31% on the last trading session, reaching $26.27 price per share at the time. WestRock Company represents 269.77M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 8.18B with the latest information.

The WestRock Company traded at the price of $26.27 with 5.11 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WRK shares recorded 3.10M.

WestRock Company [NYSE:WRK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to WestRock Company [WRK], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WestRock Company [WRK] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Fundamental Analysis of WestRock Company [WRK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WestRock Company [WRK] sitting at 8.00% and its Gross Margin at 20.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

WestRock Company [WRK] has 269.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.50 to 44.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 3.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WestRock Company [WRK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WestRock Company [WRK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.