Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] took an upward turn with a change of 0.41%, trading at the price of $1.22 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.45 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 24.71M shares for that time period. WLL monthly volatility recorded 32.78%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 20.66%. PS value for WLL stocks is 0.07 with PB recorded at 0.03.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:WLL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.22, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $0.20 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] is sitting at 2.21. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.39.

Fundamental Analysis of Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] sitting at 1.30% and its Gross Margin at 79.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has 93.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 112.81M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 25.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 386.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.37, which indicates that it is 20.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] a Reliable Buy?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.