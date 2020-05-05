Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] shares went lower by -1.80% from its previous closing of 8.05, now trading at the price of $7.90, also subtracting -0.15 points. Is CLVS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.67 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CLVS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 71.76M float and a -1.53% run over in the last seven days. CLVS share price has been hovering between 20.69 and 2.93 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLVS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.89, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] is sitting at 2.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 79.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -58.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -63.72. Its Return on Equity is 738.50%, and its Return on Assets is -56.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CLVS financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 132.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 106.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] has 78.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 628.56M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.93 to 20.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 169.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.57, which indicates that it is 8.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.