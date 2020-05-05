General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] opened at $6.30 and closed at $6.21 a share within trading session on 05/04/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.69% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $6.32.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] had 43.96 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 103.45M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.06%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.56%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 5.90 during that period and GE managed to take a rebound to 13.26 in the last 52 weeks.

General Electric Company [NYSE:GE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding General Electric Company [GE], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.32, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for General Electric Company [GE] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.09.

Fundamental Analysis of General Electric Company [GE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 23.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.37.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, General Electric Company [GE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 332.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 251.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. General Electric Company [GE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.10 and P/E Ratio of 9.49. These metrics all suggest that General Electric Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

General Electric Company [GE] has 9.15B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 56.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.90 to 13.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 5.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Electric Company [GE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of General Electric Company [GE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.