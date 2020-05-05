WPX Energy Inc.[WPX] stock saw a move by 4.02% on Monday, touching 6.68 million. Based on the recent volume, WPX Energy Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WPX shares recorded 631.47M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] stock additionally went up by 22.43% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 67.34% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WPX stock is set at -54.34% by far, with shares price recording returns by -50.80% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WPX shares showcased -41.48% decrease. WPX saw 14.43 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.94 compared to high within the same period of time.

WPX Energy Inc. [NYSE:WPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] is sitting at 4.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WPX Energy Inc. [WPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] sitting at 4.20% and its Gross Margin at 92.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] has 631.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.94 to 14.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 213.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.66, which indicates that it is 12.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WPX Energy Inc. [WPX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.