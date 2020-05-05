WW International Inc. [WW] took an upward turn with a change of 1.65%, trading at the price of $23.75 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.29 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while WW International Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.05M shares for that time period. WW monthly volatility recorded 8.17%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.69%. PS value for WW stocks is 1.21.

WW International Inc. [NASDAQ:WW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For WW International Inc. [WW], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WW an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.75, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WW International Inc. [WW] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WW International Inc. [WW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WW International Inc. [WW] sitting at 20.10% and its Gross Margin at 54.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 29.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.41. Its Return on Equity is -17.20%, and its Return on Assets is 8.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WW financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 165.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 116.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42.

WW International Inc. [WW] has 73.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.75 to 47.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 143.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.67, which indicates that it is 9.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WW International Inc. [WW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WW International Inc. [WW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.