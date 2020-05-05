Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] saw a change by 0.34% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $62.39. The company is holding 536.68M shares with keeping 524.07M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 33.94% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -13.52% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -13.52%, trading +33.94% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 536.68M shares valued at 2.68 million were bought and sold.

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give XEL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $62.39, with the high estimate being $71.00, the low estimate being $61.00 and the median estimate amounting to $66.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] sitting at 18.20% and its Gross Margin at 91.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90. These measurements indicate that Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.55. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates XEL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 155.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 143.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.12 and P/E Ratio of 23.66. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has 536.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.58 to 72.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.29, which indicates that it is 2.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.