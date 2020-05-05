XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company has a current value of $0.50 after XSPA shares went down by -4.26% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Cyclical stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ:XSPA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 9/29/2018. On average, stock market experts give XSPA an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] sitting at -36.20% and its Gross Margin at 22.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -43.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] has 84.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 43.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.05 to 5.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 893.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.59, which indicates that it is 12.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.