Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] took an upward turn with a change of 8.23%, trading at the price of $1.71 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.28 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Youngevity International Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 857.15K shares for that time period. YGYI monthly volatility recorded 20.58%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.82%. PS value for YGYI stocks is 0.30 with PB recorded at 34.20.

Youngevity International Inc. [NASDAQ:YGYI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give YGYI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.71, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] sitting at 2.00% and its Gross Margin at 51.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -13.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -54.36. Its Return on Equity is 20.50%, and its Return on Assets is 6.30%. These metrics all suggest that Youngevity International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 70.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -48.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.41.

Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] has 31.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 54.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 6.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 180.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.58, which indicates that it is 8.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] a Reliable Buy?

Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.