YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: YRCW] stock went down by -4.97% or -0.08 points down from its previous closing price of 1.61. The stock reached $1.53 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, YRCW share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -3.16% in the period of the last 7 days.

YRCW had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.59, at one point touching $1.48. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -79.71%. The 52-week high currently stands at 7.54 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -78.57% after the recent low of 1.29.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:YRCW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give YRCW an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.53, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] sitting at 0.10% and its Gross Margin at 12.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.12. Its Return on Equity is 27.00%, and its Return on Assets is -5.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates YRCW financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 155.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.02. YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.94.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] has 40.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 61.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.29 to 7.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.10, which indicates that it is 9.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.