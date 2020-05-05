The share price of Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] inclined by $83.81, presently trading at $83.09. The company’s shares saw 51.21% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 54.95 recorded on 05/04/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as YUM fall by -5.78% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 90.53 compared to -5.10 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 25.80%, while additionally dropping -19.11% during the last 12 months. Yum! Brands Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $88.85. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.76% increase from the current trading price.

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give YUM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $83.09, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $66.00 and the median estimate amounting to $87.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $83.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.35.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] sitting at 37.90% and its Gross Margin at 55.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.30. These measurements indicate that Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 70.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 56.51. Its Return on Equity is -14.20%, and its Return on Assets is 23.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates YUM financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 346.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 215.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] has 310.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.95 to 119.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 3.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.