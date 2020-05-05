Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ: ZN] gained by 3.70% on the last trading session, reaching $0.28 price per share at the time. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. represents 169.23M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 45.69M with the latest information.

The Zion Oil & Gas Inc. traded at the price of $0.28 with 2.33 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ZN shares recorded 4.92M.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ:ZN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.27.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -51.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -56.39. Its Return on Equity is -74.60%, and its Return on Assets is -45.30%. These metrics suggest that this Zion Oil & Gas Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.43. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.61.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has 169.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 45.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 0.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 133.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 9.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.43. This RSI suggests that Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.