Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] gained by 8.46% on the last trading session, reaching $0.21 price per share at the time. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. represents 156.82M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 30.02M with the latest information.

The Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. traded at the price of $0.21 with 32.05 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ZOM shares recorded 16.76M.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [AMEX:ZOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ZOM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.21, with the high estimate being $0.65, the low estimate being $0.65 and the median estimate amounting to $0.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -687.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -687.85. Its Return on Equity is 344.80%, and its Return on Assets is -302.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ZOM financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.56.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] has 156.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 30.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.11 to 0.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.06, which indicates that it is 19.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.