ACCO Brands Corporation [NYSE: ACCO] stock went down by -5.55% or -0.37 points down from its previous closing price of 6.67. The stock reached $6.30 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ACCO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -11.14% in the period of the last 7 days.

ACCO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $6.53, at one point touching $5.825. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -44.64%. The 52-week high currently stands at 11.38 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -27.67% after the recent low of 3.51.

ACCO Brands Corporation [NYSE:ACCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ACCO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.30, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] sitting at 10.00% and its Gross Margin at 32.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.53. Its Return on Equity is 13.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ACCO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 119.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 112.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.64 and P/E Ratio of 5.45. These metrics all suggest that ACCO Brands Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] has 98.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 619.29M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.51 to 11.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.22, which indicates that it is 6.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.