Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] gained by 5.60% on the last trading session, reaching $72.37 price per share at the time. Activision Blizzard Inc. represents 770.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 52.77B with the latest information.

The Activision Blizzard Inc. traded at the price of $72.37 with 11.95 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ATVI shares recorded 9.01M.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATVI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $72.44, with the high estimate being $84.00, the low estimate being $59.00 and the median estimate amounting to $74.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] is sitting at 4.48. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] sitting at 24.80% and its Gross Margin at 67.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.20. These measurements indicate that Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.12. Its Return on Equity is 12.40%, and its Return on Assets is 8.20%. These metrics all suggest that Activision Blizzard Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.02 and P/E Ratio of 35.74. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has 770.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 52.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.84 to 69.63. At its current price, it has moved up by 3.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 3.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.