Akorn Inc. [AKRX] saw a change by -6.14% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.23. The company is holding 126.15M shares with keeping 118.56M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 33.66% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -95.72% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -87.07%, trading +35.94% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 126.15M shares valued at 4.43 million were bought and sold.

Akorn Inc. [NASDAQ:AKRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Akorn Inc. [AKRX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Akorn Inc. [AKRX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Akorn Inc. [AKRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Akorn Inc. [AKRX] sitting at -27.50% and its Gross Margin at 37.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -33.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Akorn Inc. [AKRX] has 126.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 5.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 17.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Akorn Inc. [AKRX] a Reliable Buy?

Akorn Inc. [AKRX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.