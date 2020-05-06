Align Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGN] dipped by -0.73% on the last trading session, reaching $208.61 price per share at the time. Align Technology Inc. represents 83.25M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 17.37B with the latest information.

The Align Technology Inc. traded at the price of $208.61 with 1.34 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ALGN shares recorded 1.25M.

Align Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:ALGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Align Technology Inc. [ALGN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ALGN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $208.61, with the high estimate being $304.00, the low estimate being $180.00 and the median estimate amounting to $237.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $210.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.23.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] sitting at 21.20% and its Gross Margin at 72.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.40. These measurements indicate that Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 38.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.51. Its Return on Equity is 31.70%, and its Return on Assets is 17.80%. These metrics all suggest that Align Technology Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.91 and P/E Ratio of 8.75. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] has 83.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 127.88 to 334.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.97, which indicates that it is 6.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Align Technology Inc. [ALGN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.