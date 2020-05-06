Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Communication Services sector company has a current value of $23.69 after ATUS shares went up by 0.68% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Communication Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Altice USA Inc. [ATUS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.47.

Fundamental Analysis of Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] sitting at 17.80% and its Gross Margin at 65.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.52. Its Return on Equity is 7.20%, and its Return on Assets is 0.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ATUS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,039.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,080.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.09 and P/E Ratio of 95.64. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] has 652.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.95 to 31.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Altice USA Inc. [ATUS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.