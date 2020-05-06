The share price of AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: AMCX] inclined by $23.90, presently trading at $22.87. The company’s shares saw 16.56% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 19.62 recorded on 05/05/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AMCX fall by -7.63% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 26.75 compared to -1.89 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 11.13%, while additionally dropping -59.98% during the last 12 months. AMC Networks Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $33.37. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 10.5% increase from the current trading price.

AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:AMCX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMCX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.87, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.75.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] sitting at 20.40% and its Gross Margin at 52.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40. These measurements indicate that AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.36. Its Return on Equity is 66.40%, and its Return on Assets is 6.80%. These metrics all suggest that AMC Networks Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 501.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 488.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 81.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.65. AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.66 and P/E Ratio of 4.25. These metrics all suggest that AMC Networks Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] has 51.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.62 to 57.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 8.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.