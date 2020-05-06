Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] opened at $3.46 and closed at $3.32 a share within trading session on 05/05/20. That means that the stock dropped by -7.23% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.08.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] had 5.47 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 15.54M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 17.61%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 20.18%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.64 during that period and AR managed to take a rebound to 8.31 in the last 52 weeks.

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Antero Resources Corporation [AR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.07, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Antero Resources Corporation [AR] is sitting at 2.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.54.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Antero Resources Corporation [AR] sitting at -32.60% and its Gross Margin at 53.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.57. Its Return on Equity is -22.60%, and its Return on Assets is -10.50%. These metrics suggest that this Antero Resources Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 90.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.79.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has 285.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 948.32M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.64 to 8.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 382.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.81, which indicates that it is 17.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.77. This RSI suggests that Antero Resources Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Antero Resources Corporation [AR] a Reliable Buy?

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.