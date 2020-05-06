Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Real Estate sector company has a current value of $6.78 after ABR shares went up by 0.44% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Real Estate stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ABR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.78, with the high estimate being $14.50, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] sitting at 29.80% and its Gross Margin at 65.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.60. These measurements indicate that Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.39. Its Return on Equity is 12.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ABR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 397.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 271.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has 114.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 773.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 15.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 8.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.