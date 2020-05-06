Archrock Inc.[AROC] stock saw a move by -0.69% on Tuesday, touching 1.34 million. Based on the recent volume, Archrock Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AROC shares recorded 164.50M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Archrock Inc. [AROC] stock could reach median target price of $7.50.

Archrock Inc. [AROC] stock additionally went down by -3.12% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 29.17% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AROC stock is set at -56.86% by far, with shares price recording returns by -47.90% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AROC shares showcased -55.40% decrease. AROC saw 11.43 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.09 compared to high within the same period of time.

Archrock Inc. [NYSE:AROC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Archrock Inc. [AROC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.34, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $6.83 and the median estimate amounting to $7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Archrock Inc. [AROC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Archrock Inc. [AROC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Archrock Inc. [AROC] sitting at 15.20% and its Gross Margin at 52.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.62. Its Return on Equity is 10.10%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AROC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Archrock Inc. [AROC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 171.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 171.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 63.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. Archrock Inc. [AROC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.76 and P/E Ratio of 35.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Archrock Inc. [AROC] has 164.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 713.93M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.09 to 11.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 107.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.79, which indicates that it is 8.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Archrock Inc. [AROC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Archrock Inc. [AROC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.