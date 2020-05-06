Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] shares went higher by 2.34% from its previous closing of 12.41, now trading at the price of $12.70, also adding 0.29 points. Is ARCC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.68 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ARCC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 3.29% run over in the last seven days. ARCC share price has been hovering between 19.33 and 7.90 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] is sitting at 4.69. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Fundamental Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.92.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.43 and P/E Ratio of 6.84. These metrics all suggest that Ares Capital Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has 425.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.90 to 19.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.