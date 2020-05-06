Associated Banc-Corp [NYSE: ASB] opened at $14.56 and closed at $13.86 a share within trading session on 05/05/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.66% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $13.63.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Associated Banc-Corp [NYSE: ASB] had 1.44 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.70M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.34%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.80%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 10.23 during that period and ASB managed to take a rebound to 23.26 in the last 52 weeks.

Associated Banc-Corp [NYSE:ASB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Associated Banc-Corp [ASB], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ASB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.63, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] is sitting at 3.10. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.11.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] sitting at 74.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.80. These measurements indicate that Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.50. Its Return on Equity is 8.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ASB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 108.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 88.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55. Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.91 and P/E Ratio of 7.14. These metrics all suggest that Associated Banc-Corp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] has 160.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.23 to 23.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 5.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp [ASB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.