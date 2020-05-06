Bank OZK [NASDAQ: OZK] opened at $21.66 and closed at $20.99 a share within trading session on 05/05/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.81% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $20.61.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Bank OZK [NASDAQ: OZK] had 1.25 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.50M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.19%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.90%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 14.20 during that period and OZK managed to take a rebound to 34.34 in the last 52 weeks.

Bank OZK [NASDAQ:OZK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Bank OZK [OZK], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give OZK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.61, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $17.50 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bank OZK [OZK] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bank OZK [OZK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bank OZK [OZK] sitting at 72.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.30. These measurements indicate that Bank OZK [OZK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.91. Its Return on Equity is 10.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates OZK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bank OZK [OZK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 17.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Bank OZK [OZK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.27 and P/E Ratio of 8.14. These metrics all suggest that Bank OZK is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Bank OZK [OZK] has 136.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.20 to 34.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.02, which indicates that it is 5.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bank OZK [OZK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bank OZK [OZK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.