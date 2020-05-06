The share price of Beazer Homes USA Inc. [NYSE: BZH] inclined by $6.84, presently trading at $7.07. The company’s shares saw 61.18% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.39 recorded on 05/05/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BZH jumped by 6.48% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 7.39 compared to +0.43 of all time high it touched on 05/05/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 44.29%, while additionally dropping -40.08% during the last 12 months. Beazer Homes USA Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.93% increase from the current trading price.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. [NYSE:BZH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.07, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] sitting at 1.90% and its Gross Margin at 15.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.42. Its Return on Equity is 5.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BZH financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 218.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 218.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -16.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.78. Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.01 and P/E Ratio of 7.80. These metrics all suggest that Beazer Homes USA Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] has 31.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 223.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.39 to 17.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.24, which indicates that it is 9.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.