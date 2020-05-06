Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] stock went up by 17.68% or 17.71 points up from its previous closing price of 100.16. The stock reached $117.87 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BYND share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 0.64% in the period of the last 7 days.

BYND had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $102.50, at one point touching $96.6628. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -50.83%. The 52-week high currently stands at 239.71 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 33.92% after the recent low of 48.18.

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BYND an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $117.87, with the high estimate being $118.00, the low estimate being $42.00 and the median estimate amounting to $82.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $100.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] is sitting at 2.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.21.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 08/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] sitting at -0.10% and its Gross Margin at 33.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.86. Its Return on Equity is -5.20%, and its Return on Assets is -3.50%. These metrics suggest that this Beyond Meat Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 361.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.12.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has 66.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.18 to 239.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 144.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.75. This RSI suggests that Beyond Meat Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.